BookIt via ShermansTravel offers a 5-Night Stay at the All-Inclusive Ocean Riviera Paradise in Playa del Carmen, Mexico in forvia coupon code "RESORT50". (It's the first offer on the landing page; we found this rate on June 2.) That's the best price we could find for a 5-night stay at this property by $105. This luxury resort opened in December 2016 and has an Expedia rating of 76% based on 445 reviews. Book this travel deal by March 25 or stays from May 5 through June 28.