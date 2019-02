BookIt via ShermansTravel offers 5-Night Stays for Two at the All-Inclusive Sunset Plaza Beach Resort and Spa in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, with prices starting at. (It's the top offer on the page; we found this rate on June 2.) At $203 per night, that's the lowest price we could find for this stay by $76. This 4-star hotel has an Expedia rating of 90% based on 500 reviews. Book this travel deal by February 25 for stays from April 27 through July 8.