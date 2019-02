BookIt via ShermansTravel offers a 5-Night Stay for Two at the All-Inclusive Valentin Imperial Riviera Maya in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, with prices starting atvia coupon code "RESORT50". (It's the top offer on the page; we found this rate on September 1.) At $361 per night, that's the lowest current rate we could find by $62. Additional fees may apply. This 4-star hotel has an Expedia rating of 92% based on 2,086 reviews. Book this travel deal by February 25 for stays from May 11 through September 18.