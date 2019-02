CheapCaribbean via ShermansTravel offers an All-Inclusive Sonesta Maho Beach Resort Casino and Spa 5-Night Flight and Hotel Package for Two in Maho Village, St. Maarten, with prices starting at. That's the lowest price we could find for this package today by $23. This price is based on departure from Fort Lauderdale, FL, (FLL) with arrival in Philipsburg, St. Maarten, (SXM) on May 13; other departure cities are available for an additional cost. This new 4-star hotel has an Expedia rating of 72%. Book this travel deal by April 1 for travel from April 22 through September 14.