Bookit via ShermansTravel offers a 5-Night stay at the All-Inclusive Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica in Guanacaste, Costa Rica, with prices starting from $1,476.60 via coupon code "RESORT50". At $295 per night, that's the lowest price we could find for this stay by $50. Buy Now
- Book this travel deal by July 29 for stays from August 19 through October 29.
- We found this rate on October 5.
- This 4-star resort has an Expedia rating of 84% based on 176 reviews.
At Expedia, book a flight and hotel vacation in select cities nationwide and get the flight for free. That ties our April mention and yields some of the best discounts we've seen for vacations from Expedia. This sale includes vacation packages in Orlando, New York City, Cancun, and more. Some exclusions and blackout dates apply. Shop Now
Bookit via ShermansTravel offers a 5-night stay at the All-Inclusive Hotel Xcaret Mexico in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, with prices starting from $2,537.50 via coupon code "SAVE50". At $506 per night, that's the lowest price we could find for this stay by $330. Book this travel deal by July 29 for stays from September 22 through October 23. Buy Now
- This 5-star resort opened in December 2018 and has an Expedia rating of 94% based on 997 reviews.
- We found this price for stays beginning on October 6.
Visit Myrtle Beach takes up to 50% off select hotel stays, packages, and activities in Myrtle Beach, SC, as seen on Travelzoo. Discounted properties include Crown Reef Beach Resort and Waterpark, Compass Cove Oceanfront Resort, and Carolina Winds Resort. Book this travel deal by September 6. Shop Now
- Select properties also offer free nights and additional discounts.
- A minimum stay may be required.
