ShermansTravel · 1 hr ago
5-Nights at All-Inclusive Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica
from $1,477 for 2

Bookit via ShermansTravel offers a 5-Night stay at the All-Inclusive Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica in Guanacaste, Costa Rica, with prices starting from $1,476.60 via coupon code "RESORT50". At $295 per night, that's the lowest price we could find for this stay by $50. Buy Now

  • Book this travel deal by July 29 for stays from August 19 through October 29.
  • We found this rate on October 5.
  • This 4-star resort has an Expedia rating of 84% based on 176 reviews.
  • Code "RESORT50"
  • Expires 7/29/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
