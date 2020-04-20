- Create an Account or Login
Bookit offers a 5-night stay at the All-Inclusive Adults-Only Excellence Riviera Cancun All Suites Resort in Cancun, Mexico, in a Junior Suite, with prices starting from $1,674.82 via coupon code "BKST25". At $335 per night, that's the lowest price we could find for this stay by $161. Book this travel deal by August 31 for stays through October 27. Buy Now
Hotels.com takes up to 40% off select hotel stays nationwide. Plus, take an extra 8% off via coupon code "8SAVEAUG19". Some exclusions apply. Book this travel deal by August 25 for stays through September 15. Shop Now
Travelzoo discounts stays at select St. Pete Beach / Clearwater Beach, FL, hotels, with prices starting from $55.89 per night. (We found this rate for a 4-night stay on August 25 at Bay Palms Waterfront Resort - Hotel and Marina in St. Pete Beach, FL.) That's the best nightly rate we could find for these stays by at least $10. Book this travel deal by September 30. Buy Now
Cruises.com via ShermansTravel offers a last minute Princess 7-Night Alaska Cruise in an Oceanview Cabin, with prices starting from $782. That's the best price we could find by $128 and a very low price for an Alaska cruise in an Oceanview cabin in general. Book this travel deal by August 15. Buy Now
Norwegian Cruise Line via ShermansTravel offers a 12-Night Panama Canal Cruise for two, with prices starting from $1,198. That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Book this travel deal by August 31. Buy Now
Norwegian Cruise Line via ShermansTravel offers a 3-Night Bahamas Cruise for two, with prices starting from $458. That's $500 under the lowest price we could find for a comparable cruise in August. Book this travel deal by August 15. Buy Now
Indus Travel via ShermansTravel offers a 6-Night Islands of Thailand Flight, Hotel, & Ferry Vacation for two, with prices starting from $2,498. That's the lowest price we could find by $200. Book this travel deal by August 31 for travel from September 16 though October 26, 2020. Buy Now
