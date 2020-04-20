Travelzoo discounts stays at select St. Pete Beach / Clearwater Beach, FL, hotels, with prices starting from $55.89 per night. (We found this rate for a 4-night stay on August 25 at Bay Palms Waterfront Resort - Hotel and Marina in St. Pete Beach, FL.) That's the best nightly rate we could find for these stays by at least $10. Book this travel deal by September 30. Buy Now