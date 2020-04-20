Personalize your DealNews Experience
Bookit via ShermansTravel offers 5-night stays at Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach Golf and Spa Resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with prices starting from $1,603.66 via coupon code "BKST25". At $321 per night, that's the lowest price we could find by $25. Book this travel deal by September 2 for stays through September 26. Buy Now
Bookit offers a 5-night stay at the All-Inclusive Adults-Only Excellence Riviera Cancun All Suites Resort in Cancun, Mexico, in a Junior Suite, with prices starting from $1,674.82 via coupon code "BKST25". At $335 per night, that's the lowest price we could find for this stay by $161. Book this travel deal by August 31 for stays through October 27. Buy Now
Bookit via Dunhill Travel offers 5-Night stays at the All-Inclusive Barcelo Puerto Vallarta, in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, with prices starting from $770 via coupon code "BKST25". At $154 per night, that's the lowest price we could find for this stay by $35. Book this travel deal by October 27 for stays through the same date. Buy Now
Choice Hotels offers stays at a range of its hotels in Las Vegas, NV, with prices starting from $33 per night. (We found this rate on September 9.) Properties include Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino, Bluegreen Vacations Club 36, and Comfort Inn & Suites Las Vegas. Buy Now
Playa Hotels & Resorts via Dunhill Travel takes up to 50% off stays at the All-Inclusive Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Plus, select rooms are upgraded for free. Even better, take an extra $200 off your fifth night. Finally, you'll receive a $100 spa credit for in-spa purchases of $160 or more. (A 5-night minimum stay is required to receive the credit.) Book this travel deal by September 30 for stays from November 1, 2019, through December 20, 2020. Shop Now
MSC Cruises via ShermansTravel offers a selection of 3- to 5-Night Caribbean cruises, with prices starting from $139 per person. That's a very low starting price for such cruises in general. Book this travel deal by August 31 for travel on select dates through 2020. Buy Now
Indus Travel via ShermansTravel offers a 6-Night Islands of Thailand Flight, Hotel, & Ferry Vacation for two, with prices starting from $2,498. That's the lowest price we could find by $200. Book this travel deal by August 31 for travel from September 16 though October 26, 2020. Buy Now
Norwegian Cruise Line via ShermansTravel offers a Norwegian Cruise Line 4-Night Bahamas Cruise for two, with prices starting from $458. That's the lowest price we could find for such a cruise by $40. Book this travel deal by August 31. Buy Now
Norwegian Cruise Line via ShermansTravel offers a 7-Night Western Caribbean Cruise for two, with prices starting from $898. That's the lowest price we could find for a similar cruise in January by $100. Book this travel deal by August 31. Buy Now
