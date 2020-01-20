Open Offer in New Tab
ShermansTravel · 19 mins ago
5-Night Stay at All-Inclusive Majestic Colonial Punta Cana
from $173 per night $1,076

That's the best price we could find for stays at this property by $214. Buy Now at ShermansTravel

Tips
  • Book this travel deal by January 31 for stays through August 13.
  • Apply coupon code "SAVE150" to take an extra $150 off stays of 5 nights.
  • We found this price on July 5.
Features
  • This 4-star all-inclusive resort has an Expedia rating of 86% based on 6,692 reviews.
  • Code "SAVE150"
