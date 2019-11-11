Personalize your DealNews Experience
At $172 per night, that's the best price for stays at this beachfront property by $25. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
That ties our September mention and yields some of the best discounts we've seen for vacations from Expedia. Shop Now at Expedia
Save on stays in Orlando, New York, Chicago, and more through December 15. Shop Now at Hotels.com
That's $328 under the best price we could find for a comparable vacation. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
