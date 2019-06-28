New
Dunhill Travel · 1 hr ago
from $144 per night
Bookit via Dunhill Travel offers a 5-Night Stay at the All-Inclusive Occidental at Xcaret Destination in Cancun, Mexico, with prices starting from $719.90 via coupon code "MEX50". That's the lowest rate we could find for this stay by $50. Book this travel deal by June 28 for stays from September 17 through October 27. Buy Now
- We found this price on September 22.
- This 4-star resort has an Expedia rating of 82% based on 2,340 reviews.
- Additional taxes and fees may apply.
Expedia · 2 wks ago
Expedia Vacation Sale
Free flight w/ hotel
At Expedia, book a flight and hotel vacation in select cities nationwide and get the flight for free. That ties our April mention and yields some of the best discounts we've seen for vacations from Expedia. This sale includes vacation packages in Orlando, New York City, Cancun, and more. Some exclusions and blackout dates apply. Shop Now
Travelzoo · 1 wk ago
Summer Stays at Myrtle Beach, SC
up to 50% off
Visit Myrtle Beach takes up to 50% off select hotel stays, packages, and activities in Myrtle Beach, SC, as seen on Travelzoo. Discounted properties include Carolina Winds Resort, Crown Reef Beach Resort and Waterpark, and Forest Dunes Resort. Book this travel deal by June 30 for stays through August 31. Shop Now
Tips
- Select properties also offer free nights and additional discounts.
- A minimum stay may be required.
Travelzoo · 1 wk ago
Fort Lauderdale Hotel Sale:
from $88 per night $95
Travelzoo discounts a range of stays in the Fort Lauderdale, FL, area, with prices starting from $88 per night. That's the lowest nightly rate we could find by at least $7. Plus, save on a selection of spa days, activities, and restaurants. Book this travel deal by June 30. Buy Now
Tips
- We found this rate on a 1-night stay at Comfort Inn Oceanside on June 12.
- Properties include B Ocean Resort, The Diplomat Beach Resort, and The Atlantic Hotel & Spa.
Dunhill Travel · 6 days ago
6-Night Portugal Flight & Hotel Vacation
from $1,999 for 2 $3,998
Indus Travel via Dunhill Travel offers a 6-Night Taste of Portugal Flight & Hotel Vacation, with prices starting from $1,999 via coupon code "BOGO50". That's a savings of $1,999 and the lowest price we could find. Book this travel deal by June 30 for travel from September 11 through March 11, 2020. Shop Now
Features
- Roundtrip international airfare
- hotel stays in Lisbon, Coimbra, and Porto
- sightseeing tours in Lisbon and Porto
- airport transfers
- daily buffet breakfast
- private transportation between cities
New
Dunhill Travel · 11 mins ago
MSC 7-Night Western Caribbean Cruise
from $798 for 2
Cruise.com via Dunhill Travel offers an MSC Cruise Line 7-night Western Caribbean cruise for two, with prices starting from $798. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Book this travel deal by June 24. Buy Now
Tips
- This round-trip cruise aboard the MSC Meraviglia departs on December 8 from Miami, FL.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
New
Dunhill Travel · 21 mins ago
Norwegian 7-Night Western Caribbean Cruise
from $798 for 2 w/ $25 Onboard Credit
Cruise.com via Dunhill Travel offers a Norwegian Cruise Line 7-night Western Caribbean cruise for two, with prices starting from $798. Plus, you'll receive $25 in onboard credit. That's $200 below our mention from two weeks ago and $220 under the lowest price we could find for a comparable cruise this fall. Book this travel deal by June 24. Buy Now
Tips
- Click "Show me more departure dates" at the bottom of the landing page; it's the 11th offer listed.
- This round-trip cruise aboard the Norwegian Breakaway departs on September 29 from Miami, FL.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
