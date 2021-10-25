At Boost Mobile, get your first month of 5GB of 5G/4G Data + Unlimited Talk & Text for $15. That's 60% off the regular price. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- + FREE 1-mo Unlimited Talk & Text ($25 value)
- + FREE GSM SIM Kit ($9.99 value)
- + FREE Shipping ($4.99 value)
- Works on Boost's NEW Expanded 5G Network
- Includes Mobile Hotspot
- Compatible with most Unlocked GSM Android and iOS Phones
-
Expires 11/22/2021
Published 25 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Pre-order the just-announced Google Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 pro and get a pair of Google Pixel Bud A Wireless headphones for free. That's a savings of $100.
It's expected to release on October 28. Buy Now at Target
- Google Pixel 6 128GB Smartphone for $599 (256GB for $699)
- Google Pixel 6 Pro 128GB Smartphone for $899 (256GB for $999)
Shop guitars from $84, headphones starting at $35, portable power banks beginning at $11, tv wall mounts as low as $17, sit/stand desk frames from
$150 $144, webcams starting at $10, and much more. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Pictured is the Workstream by Monoprice Single Motor Back to Basics Electric Sit-Stand Desk for $150 ($50 off).
- Many items receive free shipping, and most orders of $39 or more bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping starts at $2.99.
Apply coupon code "50AK" for a savings of $135. Buy Now at Aukey
- 100W PD charging
- 297Wh
- double helix charging
- AC, DC, lighter socket, USB-A, and USB-C output ports
- Model: PS-RE03
Apply coupon code "60DEAL" for a savings of $14, which drops it $3 under our August mention. Buy Now at Aukey
- Shipping adds $4.99, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- 20W USB C port
- 12W USB-A port
- Model: PA-F3S
That's $100 less than last week's mention and $100 under what you'd pay at Best Buy. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- Available in Black or Cream.
- 6.7" Infinity Flex touchscreen and 260x512 cover screen
- Snapdragon 888 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 128GB internal storage
- 12MP + 12MP rear cameras, 10MP front camera
- Android 11
- Model: SM-F711UZKAXAU
Save on a selection from Apple, Samsung, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at Boost Mobile
- Pictured is the Samsung Galaxy A51 128GB Android Smartphone for $199 ($200 off).
Get the Boost Mobile Samsung Galaxy A32 5G + 1-Month of FREE Unlimited Talk, Text, & 2GB 5G/4G Data for $99 (down from $129). Even better, FREE shipping applies. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- free 1-Month Unlimited Talk, Text, & 2GB 5G/4G Data ($25 value)
- free shipping ($9.99 value)
- no annual service contract
- all plans include a mobile hotspot
- keep your number or get a new one
- experience Boost Mobile's expanded data network
- handset is locked to Boost Mobile
Sign In or Register