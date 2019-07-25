- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Today only, 13 Deals offers this 5" Cob LED Tap Light for $4.49 with free shipping. That's $11 off list and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Nubeestore via eBay offers the Nubee 16 LED Solar Power Motion Sensor Outdoor Waterproof Security Light for $8.40 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Monicater-US via Amazon offers the Lixada Anit-Mosquito Camping Lantern in several colors (Black pictured) with prices starting at $25.99. Coupon code "LMXY0628" cuts that starting price to $10.40. With free shipping, that's at least $16 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find.
Update: Prices now start from $11.60. Shop Now
Ollivage via Amazon offers its Ollivage Outdoor Solar Light with Motion Sensor for $24.99. Clip the 5% off on-page coupon and apply code "LR97WKUH" to drop the price to $18.74. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $11 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less two weeks ago. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Everyday Home Dual-Head Motion-Sensor LED Wireless Security Light for $10.42. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's a buck under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal today by $3.) Buy Now
The Battery Connection via eBay offers the Ultrafire X800 CREE LED Flashlight 3-Pack for $9.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Coast G20 Inspection Beam Penlight LED Flashlight in Black for $8.31 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Eveready Readyflex LED Floating Lantern Flashlight for $3.29 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rayovac 10-LED 6-volt Floating Lantern with Battery for $4.92. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
13 Deals takes 13% off sitewide via coupon code "13on13". Shipping starts at $1.49, although many items bag free shipping. That's the largest flat % off discount we've seen from 13 Deals. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Bob Ross Happy Little Tree Mints for $4.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
13 Deals offers this Himalayan Pink Salt Plug-In Night Light for $9.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
PearlPlus via Amazon offers the Shade&Beyond 8x10-foot or 7x13-foot Sun Shade Sail in Sand for $32.98. Coupon code "97P8O3VL" cuts that to $21.44. With free shipping, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
For Twitch Prime members only, Amazon offers Fallout 76 for PlayStation 4, The Last of Us Remastered Hits for PlayStation 4, or The Sims 4 for Windows for $14.99. (See this price at final checkout.) Plus, you'll receive a $15 Amazon Credit. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the credit, that makes each essentially free and is the best offer we've seen for these games. Buy Now
