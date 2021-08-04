5.11 Tactical Tanto Surge Fixed Blade Knife for $39

That's $51 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at 5.11 Tactical
- full tang design with removable G10 handles
- 4.12" Tanto blade
- molded sheath
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Apply coupon code "3YWSCD47" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- Sold by Laiwoo via Amazon.
- made from 3CR stainless steel
- comes w/ multitool card & carrying case
- includes hammer, flat-nose pliers, pipe handle pliers, nail clippers, wire cutters, flat screwdriver, serrated blade, nail file, screwdriver, bottle opener, straight knife, & saw blade
It's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black & Red.
- tool flask
- iIncludes 19 tools
- universal chain tool
- four spoke wrench sizes
- two Phillips and 2 flathead screwdrivers
- Model: 16192
It's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now at REI
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $50 or more ship for free.
- one-handed operation
- titanium nitride blade coating
- 2.8" blade length
- locking, straight-edged blade
- Model: 31-003011
It's $10 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- pocket clip
- 3.1" blade length
- finger indentions grip
- thumb studs
- Model: SWA24S
It's the lowest price we could find by $52. Buy Now at 5.11 Tactical
- Available in several colors (Oil Green pictured).
- Shipping adds $7.95, or spend $35 for free shipping.
Save $36 off list price. Buy Now at 5.11 Tactical
- Available in Dark Navy, and very limited sizes in Black or Green.
- Spend $35 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $7.95.
- Teflon finish
- Model: 74004
That is $61 below what Bass Pro or Cabela's charges. Buy Now at 5.11 Tactical
- Available in several colors (Tundra (192) pictured).
- Shipping adds $7.95, or is free with orders of $35 or more.
- 10 total pockets
- water-repellent and quick-dry
That's a savings of $13 off list price. Buy Now at 5.11 Tactical
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $35 or more.
- Available in Military Green.
That's the best price we could find in any color by $21. Buy Now at 5.11 Tactical
- Available in Storm.
- This is a final sale item and is not available for returns.
- roll-top and full-zip
- fits a full-sized laptop or SMG
- padded shoulder strap
It's the lowest price we could find by $46. Buy Now at 5.11 Tactical
- In several colors (Black pictured); select sizes/color combination may be limited.
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders over $35.
That is $71 off list and the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at 5.11 Tactical
- Available in several colors (Black (019) pictured).
- Pad your order to $35 to get free shipping, otherwise shipping adds $7.95.
That's $61 below the list price. Buy Now at 5.11 Tactical
- Available in Lunar Heather.
- main compartment measures 6" x 11" x 18.5"
- removeable accessory board w/ padded laptop sleeve
- fleece lined eyewear/media pocket
- made of water resistant nylon
Sign In or Register