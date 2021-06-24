5.11 Tactical Dart 25L Pack for $39
5.11 Tactical
5.11 Tactical Dart 25L Pack
$39 $100
free shipping

That's $61 below the list price. Buy Now at 5.11 Tactical

  • Available in Lunar Heather.
Features
  • main compartment measures 6" x 11" x 18.5"
  • removeable accessory board w/ padded laptop sleeve
  • fleece lined eyewear/media pocket
  • made of water resistant nylon
