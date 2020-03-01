New
Supplement Hunt · 1 hr ago
$20 $96
$6 shipping
Supplement Hunt offers an assortment of 48 Vega 2.5-oz. Sport Protein Bars or 1.6-oz. Protein Snack Bars in several flavors for $95.88. (You'll receive 12 4-count boxes; you can choose up to four different flavors.) Coupon code "choosevega48" cuts it to $19.90. With $5.99 for shipping, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find for this quantity now by at least $42. Buy Now
- The expiration date varies by flavor.
Supplement Hunt · 2 days ago
100 Amazing Grass Superfood Pouches
$50
$6 shipping
Supplement Hunt offers 100 Amazing Grass Superfood Pouches in Vanilla for $189.99. Coupon code "AMAZINGPRO100" cuts that to $49.99. With $5.99 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $214. Buy Now
- best before March 1, 2020
- 20g of plant-based protein per serving
- 2 full servings of fruits and vegetables
Supplement Hunt · 1 mo ago
MRI Amino Ten 25-Serving Jar 2-Pack
$6
$6 shipping
That's $80 off and the lowest price we could find
Supplement Hunt offers two MRI Amino Ten Intra-Workout Formula 25-Serving Jars in Strawberry for $19.98. Coupon code "aminoten2" drops that to $5.99. With $5.99 for shipping, that's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $80 off list, and the lowest price we could find. It has a best by date of July 31, 2019.
Amazon · 3 wks ago
96 Airborne Chewable Tablets
$10
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $14
Amazon offers Prime members the Airborne Immune Support Chewable Tablets 96-Pack in Berry for $10.99. Checkout via Subscribe & Save to drop it to $10.44. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $14, excluding the mentions below. Each serving contains 1,000mg of Vitamin C.
Note: Be sure to cancel Subscribe & Save after your order arrives to avoid being billed for subsequent shipments.
Close prices: Walmart and Target have it for $10.99, both with free in-store pickup.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Gatorade Recover 3-oz. Whey Protein Bar 12-Pack
$9 $12
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Gatorade Recover 2.8-oz. Whey Protein Bar 12-Pack in Mint Chocolate Crunch for $12.49. Clip the 20% off coupon on the page and check out via Subscribe & Save to cut the price to $9.37. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by $3 for this quantity. Buy Now
- The Peanut Butter Chocolate 12-Pack cuts to $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members after the same clippable coupon.
- 20 grams of high quality whey and milk protein per bar
- 42 grams of carbs per bar
- individually wrapped
Supplement Hunt · 3 wks ago
MuscleTech Nitro Tech Whey +Isolate Gold 2-lb. Jars
4 for $44 $180
$6 shipping
SupplementHunt offers four MuscleTech Nitro Tech Whey +Isolate Gold 2-lb. Jars in Cookies & Cream or Vanilla Bean for $139.96. Coupon code "nitrogold4" cuts that to $43.99. (The coupon may apply automatically.) With $5.99 for shipping, that's tied with our February mention and the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $35, although most charge $93 or more. Buy Now
- each serving provides 50 grams of protein
Supplement Hunt · 1 mo ago
60 Servings of MuscleTech Shatter Pre-Workout
$20
$6 shipping
It's the best price we could find by $36
Supplement Hunt offers the MuscleTech #Shatter SX-7 Pre-Workout 30-Serving Canister 2-Pack (60 servings total) in Blue Raspberry for $39.98. Coupon code "shatter2" cuts that to $19.99. (The coupon may apply automatically.) With $5.99 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $36.
Supplement Hunt · 4 wks ago
Slim-Fast Protein Smoothie Powder 100-Pack
$20 $100
$6 shipping
Supplement Hunt offers the Slim-Fast Protein Smoothie Powder Single-Serving Pouch 100-Pack in several flavors (Vanilla pictured) for $99.99. Coupon code "slimfast100" drops that to $19.99. (The coupon may apply automatically.) With $5.99 for shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago and $54 less than the best price we could find for a similar number of servings elsewhere. Buy Now
- each serving provides 12 grams of protein (or 20 grams when made with 8 oz. of milk)
