Alphabet Deals offers its 45-Piece School Supply Kit for $17.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" drops the price to $15.29. With free shipping, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Smart Planner Pro 2019-2020 Planner in Black for $18.70 with free shipping. That's $31 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Office Depot offers the Just Basics 70-Sheet 7-1/2" x 10-1/2" Spiral Notebook in a selection of formats for 10 cents. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's $3 off and the best price we could find.
Update: Prices now start from 25 cents. Shop Now
Auto Tech via Amazon offers the Ainope Desk Cable Organizer 3-Pack in Black or Red for $9.99. Coupon code "651BWMK1" drops the price to $3.50. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
iBayam Direct via Amazon offers the Fine Point Marker 18-Pack in Assorted colors or Black for $7.99. Clip the on-page coupon on the product page to cut the price to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 less than we could find for similar at local stores. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Gorilla Super Glue 0.53-oz. Bottle for $3.71 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by a buck, although we saw it for a buck less in June. (For further comparison, it was previously an add-on item that required a purchase of $25 or more.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Avery 8-Tab Big Binder Dividers for 65 cents with free shipping for Prime members. That's about $2 less than you'd expect to pay in store locally. Buy Now
Amazon discounts a selection of school essentials, kids' clothing, backpacks, computers, electronics, and more during its Amazon Happy School Year Event. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon offers the 3M Command Picture Hanging Strips 36-Pack (18 pairs) for $6.19. Plus, Amazon Prime members bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and about a buck less than you'd pay for a 32-pack in local stores. Buy Now
AlphabetDeal offers the Colgate Premier Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack for $10.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $9.34. With free shipping, that's tied with our October mention, $51 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
AlphabetDeal offers the Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack with Adapter for $34.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
AlphabetDeal offers the AXE Body Spray 15-Pack for $39.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts that price to $33.99. With free shipping, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the 9GreenBox Red Brazilian Jasmine 2-Pack for $14.21 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
KMMotors via Amazon offers Prime members its KMMotors S-Line Coin Side Pocket with Cupholder in Black for $24.99. Clip the 5% off coupon on the product page to drop it to $23.74. Plus, Prime members get free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last August and the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Forest Grass 35.7-Sq. Ft. Artificial Fake Grass Carpet for $81.99. Coupon code "40QWERT" drops the price to $41.99. With free shipping, that's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
