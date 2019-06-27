New
$6 $20
free shipping
Today only, 13 Deals offers this 42" Auto-Open Super Mini Umbrella in Black for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with yesterday's expired mention and less than a third of what you'd pay elsewhere for a similar umbrella. Buy Now
- Buy three or more and they drop to $5.99 each
Features
- 7.5" closed
Amazon · 17 hrs ago
Mini Focus Men's Chronograph Watch
$10 $30
free shipping
MinifocusSky via Amazon offers the Mini Focus Men's Chronograph Watch for $29.99. Clip the on-page $2 off coupon and apply code "602B6E2T" to drop that to $10. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 under our May mention, $20 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Japanese quartz movement
- waterproof to 30-meters
- 3 sub-dials
Amazon · 6 days ago
Luomon Men's Polarized Wrap-Around Sunglasses
$6 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
Luomon via Amazon offers the Luomon Men's Polarized Wrap-Around Sunglasses in Brown for $15.99. Coupon code "LM8179Prime" drops the price to $6.40. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 under our April mention, $10 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- scratch-resistant, anti-reflective polycarbonate lenses
- aluminum/magnesium alloy frame
- adjustable silicone nose pads
- 100% UV protection coating
- spring-assisted hinges
- Model: 170306LM8179-BB
Amazon · 13 hrs ago
Comio Men's Watch
$13 $26
free shipping
Comio via Amazon offers its Comio Men's Watch in several colors (Type02 pictured) for $25.99. Coupon code "5BZZN7SU" cuts that to $12.99. With free shipping, that's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- stainless steel
- date window
Amazon · 1 mo ago
ARW Carbon Fiber RFID Blocking Wallet
$11 $23
free shipping w/ Prime
Arwtek via Amazon offers the ARW Carbon Fiber RFID Blocking Wallet in Black01 for $22.99. Coupon code "CUKOGNJG" cuts the price to $11.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- RFID blocking front pocket
- coin box
- cash holder
- 3.3" x 2.2" x 0.3"
Jomashop · 2 wks ago
Oakley Sunglasses
up to $68 off
free shipping
Jomashop takes up to 68% off a selection of men's, women's, and unisex sunglasses with prices starting at $57.99. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, get free shipping via coupon code "DNEWSFS". (Shipping normally adds $5.99.)
Update: Prices now start at $59.99. Shop Now
Jomashop · 3 days ago
Rolex Watches at Jomashop
Up to 39% off + extra $50 off
free shipping
Jomashop takes up to 39% off a range of men's and women's Rolex watches. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, coupon code "DNEWSFS50" takes an extra $50 off. All of these orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Ashford · 2 wks ago
Oakley and Ray-Ban Sunglasses at Ashford
$60 $253
free shipping
Ashford takes up to 76% off a selection of Oakley and Ray-Ban men's, women's, and unisex sunglasses, cutting the prices to $59.99. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Buy Now
Jomashop · 3 days ago
Costa Del Mar Sunglasses at Jomashop
Up to 62% off
free shipping
Jomashop takes up to 62% off a selection of Costa Del Mar sunglasses. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, coupon code "DNEWSFS" bags free shipping. (Shipping typically adds $5.99 on orders under $100.) Shop Now
13 Deals · 5 days ago
Girl Scouts Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Almonds 12-oz. Package
$6
free shipping
13 Deals offers the Girl Scouts Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Almonds 12-oz. Package for $6.49 with free shipping. That's $12 under the lowest price we could find for a similar quantity elsewhere. Buy Now
13 Deals · 1 wk ago
Steel Garden Ultra Tough Hose 2-Pack
$25 $60
free shipping
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Steel Garden Ultra Tough Hose 2-Pack for $24.99 with free shipping. That is tied with our expired mention from three days ago and $35 less than we saw for a similar 2-pack today. Buy Now
Features
- UV-protected
- choose either two 25-foot, two 50-foot, or a mix
iTunes · 3 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 18 hrs ago
Puhibuox 14-in-1 Survival Gear Kit
$17 $28
free shipping
Puhibuox via Amazon offers the Puhibuox 14-in-1 Survival Gear Kit for $27.79. Coupon code "SZCEJ8TA" drops the price to $16.67. With free shipping, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- waterproof case
- flashlight requires 1 AA battery (not included)
- carry bag
- Model: kit-14
Amazon · 15 hrs ago
Topbook Universal Electronics Accessories Organizer
$10 $25
free shiping w/ Prime
iZerich via Amazon offers the Topbooc Universal Electronics Accessories Organizer in Black or Grey for $24.58. Coupon code "NWB4547O" cuts that to $9.83. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 2-zipper design
- several loops, pockets, and divided compartment
- measures about 10" x 7" x 3"
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
