That Daily Deal · 49 mins ago
400-Lumen Portable Rugged COB Work Light
$7 $25
free shipping

That's $18 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at That Daily Deal

Features
  • 2 stage switch (COB & LED)
  • measures 5" x 6.8"
  • requires 4 AA batteries (not included)
  • Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
