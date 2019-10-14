New
Ends Today
13 Deals · 44 mins ago
400-Lumen Portable Rugged COB Work Light
$7 $25
free shipping

That's $18 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at 13 Deals

Tips
  • It requires four AA batteries (not included).
  • COB and LED lights
  • 400-lumen output
↑ less
Buy from 13 Deals
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 18 hr
    Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Flashlights & Lighting 13 Deals
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register