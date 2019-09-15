Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's $18 off and tied with our August mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rayovac 10-LED 6-volt Floating Lantern with Battery for $4.92. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Torchstar via Amazon offers the Leonlite 75-watt LED Dusk to Dawn Barn Light in Black for $69.99. Clip the $10 off coupon on the product page to drop it to $59.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Comoors US via Amazon offers the Coomoors Garage Ceiling Light in 60W Ordinary for $38.99. Clip the 10% off coupon on the product page and apply code "SB8CS9NW" to drop it to $23.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $16 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $44 off list, and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
That's $12 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Unisex "I'm Silently Correcting Your Grammar" T-Shirt in Dark Heather Grey for $7.49 plus $1.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by about $8. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Disney Parks Light Up Color-Changing 12-oz. Stein for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
