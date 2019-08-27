Personalize your DealNews Experience
Today only, That Daily Deal offers this 400-Lumen Portable Rugged COB Work Light for $7.49 with free shipping. That's tied with yesterday's expired mention, $18 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Klfy via eBay offers the Ultrafire X800 CREE LED Flashlight 3-Pack for $8.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $1. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sterno Home Paradise 50-watt Landscape Lighting Transformer for $37.61 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $22.
Update: The price has increased to $38.65. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rayovac 10-LED 6-volt Floating Lantern with Battery for $4.92. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
G-Mile via Amazon offers the Tomshine 5-watt 12V COB LED Path Light 4-Pack in Warm White for $25.99. Coupon code "CAHD38AZ" cuts that to $20.79. With free shipping, that's $5 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less in April. Buy Now
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Sylvania Motion Sensor LED Light for $9.99. Coupon code "MOTION40" drops it to $5.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find now by $7. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Unisex "I'm Silently Correcting Your Grammar" T-Shirt in Dark Heather Grey for $7.49 plus $1.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by about $8. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Universal Car Opening Lock Out 9-Piece Kit for $12.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $11 under the lowest price we could find for a similar kit elsewhere.) Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Trio Cup Holder Expander for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
