That Daily Deal · 31 mins ago
400-Lumen Portable Rugged COB Work Light
$7 $25
free shipping

Today only, That Daily Deal offers this 400-Lumen Portable Rugged COB Work Light for $7.49 with free shipping. That's tied with yesterday's expired mention, $18 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • COB and LED lights
  • uses four AA batteries (not included)
All Deals Flashlights & Lighting That Daily Deal
1 comment
Brian453
LOL 400 lumen?!?? That's like a dim glow...
25 min ago