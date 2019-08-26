Personalize your DealNews Experience
Today only, 13 Deals offers the 400-Lumen Portable Rugged COB Work Light for $7.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $7 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Monicater-US via Amazon offers the Lixada Anit-Mosquito Camping Lantern in several colors (Black pictured) with prices starting at $25.99. Coupon code "Y0628LMX" cuts the starting price to $10.40. With free shipping, that's at least $16 off and tied with our mention from last month as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Bestqool Direct via Amazon offers its Bestqool 25-watt LED Solar Flood Light for $69.99. Coupon code "VNGS6ZQ9" drops that to $41.99. With free shipping, that's $28 off and tied with our mention from May as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tenkoo via Amazon offers its Tenkoo 28-LED 10-watt Motion Sensor Solar Street Light for $97.99. Coupon code "FUO4V22K" cuts that to $58.79. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $40 off, and the lowest price we could find Buy Now
Fuliconn via Amazon offers the Mopzlink 60-watt Standard LED Garage Ceiling Light in Warm White for $38.99. Clip the on-page 10% off coupon and apply code "HH7RSO54" to drop that to $25.34. With free shipping, that's $21 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $5 less a month ago. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sterno Home Paradise 50-watt Landscape Lighting Transformer for $37.61 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $22.
Update: The price has increased to $38.65. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rayovac 10-LED 6-volt Floating Lantern with Battery for $4.92. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Coast G20 Inspection Beam Penlight LED Flashlight for $8.31 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the best price we could find today by $2. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Nilight 20" LED Light Bar for $32.40 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Men's Performance Moisture Wicking Anti-Microbial Short Sleeve T-Shirts 6-Pack in Assorted Colors for $19.49 with free shipping. At $3.25 per shirt, that's tied with yesterday's expired mention as the best price we've seen. (It's also $9 under the lowest price we could find for this quantity of similar shirts elsewhere.) Buy Now
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Gerber Bear Grylls Scout Knife for $9.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under yesterday's mention and the best price we could find by $14 today. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Peanuts Merry Christmas, Charlie Brown! Play-A-Sound Book with Snoopy Plush for $3.74 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $14 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
For first time customers only, Amazon offers $5 Amazon Cash Credit when you add $20 to your account. Shop Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Lime Out Heavy-Duty Rust, Lime & Calcium Stain Remover 24-oz. for $1.50 with free shipping. That's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
