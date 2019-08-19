Personalize your DealNews Experience
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the 400-Lumen Portable Rugged COB Work Light for $7.49 with free shipping. That's $18 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
StarTop via Amazon offers the Litom 30-LED Solar Light 4-Pack in Cool White for $43.99. Coupon code "LT139ABZW" drops that to $28.59. With free shipping, that's $15 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Comoors US via Amazon offers the Coomoors Garage Ceiling Light in 60W Ordinary for $38.99. Clip the 10% off coupon on the product page and apply code "6GB5NZXH" to drop it to $23.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last month, $16 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Yizhan Lighting via Amazon offers the Moami Linkable LED Garage Lights 4-Pack for $89.99. Coupon code "2500SHOP" drops the price to $67.49. With free shipping, that's $23 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Nilight 20" LED Light Bar for $32.40 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Klfy via eBay offers the Ultrafire X800 CREE LED Flashlight 3-Pack for $8.99 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $1. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Coast G20 Inspection Beam Penlight LED Flashlight for $8.31 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we could find today by $2. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sterno Home Paradise 50-watt Landscape Lighting Transformer for $37.53 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rayovac 10-LED 6-volt Floating Lantern with Battery for $4.92. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Unisex "I'm Silently Correcting Your Grammar" T-Shirt in Dark Heather Grey for $7.49 plus $1.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by about $8. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Universal Car Opening Lock Out 9-Piece Kit for $12.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $11 under the lowest price we could find for a similar kit elsewhere.) Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Trio Cup Holder Expander for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Disney Parks Light Up Color-Changing 12-oz. Stein for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Twitch Logo Women's V-Neck Tee in Black or Purple for $10. Clip the 20% off coupon on the product page and apply coupon code "80TCFREEBIE" to cut that to $0. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $22 off list and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Strong Hand Tools Corner Magnet 2-Pack for $25.86 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $79.99. Buy Now
Flash Chicken via Amazon offers its Flash Chicken 48-Piece Minifigures Building Bricks for $36.99. Coupon code "UDZW27UM" drops the price to $12.95. With free shipping, that's $2 under our June mention, $24 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
