New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
400-Lumen Portable Rugged COB Work Light
$7 $25
free shipping

Today only, That Daily Deal offers the 400-Lumen Portable Rugged COB Work Light for $7.49 with free shipping. That's $18 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • COB and LED lights
  • uses four AA batteries (not included)
↑ less
Buy from That Daily Deal
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 16 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Flashlights & Lighting That Daily Deal Private Label Brands
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register