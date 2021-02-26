New
$7.49 $25
$1 shipping
It's $18 under list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
- If you order two or more, you'll get free shipping.
- 2-stage switch (COB & LED)
- requires 4 AA batteries (not included)
Amazon · 20 hrs ago
Jesled Solar LED Security Light
$16 $30
free shipping
Clip the 20% off on-page coupon and apply code "JESLED25" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jesled US Direct via Amazon.
- weatherproof
- 4 adjustable modes
- dusk to dawn sensor
- Model: JDJP-SWL-90LED-CW-1
Amazon · 2 days ago
Bigcheck 1,200-Lumen Multi Accessory Flashlight
$15 w/ Prime $23
free shipping
Apply coupon code "6MNGVRAA" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Bigcheck via Amazon.
- Available in Carbon Black.
- Non-prime members pay $16.89 after the same code.
- 5 modes
- 4x zoom
- waterproof
- magnetic base
- 3 color covers
Tanga · 2 wks ago
Bright Basics Motion Activated Dual Security Light
$12 $14
free shipping
Save an extra buck when you apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" for a total savings of $47 off list.
Update: It's now $11.99. Buy Now at Tanga
- auto-off after 30 seconds
- lights rotate 360°
- can be mounted via slots in back or peel and stick mounting tape
Amazon · 1 day ago
AmazonCommercial 150W ECO UFO High Bay LED Light
$68 $80
free shipping
Save $12 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- indoor/outdoor, IP-65 rated design
- Model: FG-03732
That Daily Deal · 1 wk ago
Flexible Touch Light
$6.49 $23
$2 shipping
It's $16 under list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
- 3 modes
- rechargeable battery
- up to 300-lumen output
That Daily Deal · 1 day ago
Cabeau Premium Memory Foam Travel Neck Pillow
$8.49 $30
$1 shipping
You'd pay close to $20 elsewhere for this, after shipping. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
- washable cover
- adjustable support clasp
