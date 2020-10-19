New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 53 mins ago
400-Lumen Portable Rugged COB Work Light
$7 $25
$1 shipping

It's $18 under list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal

Features
  • 2-stage switch (COB & LED)
  • requires 4 AA batteries (not included)
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 19 hr
    Published 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Flashlights & Lighting That Daily Deal
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register