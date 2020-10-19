New
$7 $25
$1 shipping
It's $18 under list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- 2-stage switch (COB & LED)
- requires 4 AA batteries (not included)
Amazon · 1 day ago
Suneng Solar Motion Sensor Light
$20 $33
free shipping
Save $13 via coupon code "WEY2V8LX". Buy Now at Amazon
- The 2-pack option drops to $29.99 after the same code.
- Sold by Sunengpower via Amazon.
Features
- remote control
- 180° adjustable
- IP65 waterproof
- adjustable color temperature
- built-in 2,200mAh lithium-ion battery
eBay · 1 wk ago
Motorola ReLED Water-Resistant Compact Pen Flashlight
$9 $30
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by wholesale_connection via eBay.
Features
- 80-lumens
- IPX7 waterproof
- high, low, & strobe settings
- Model: MR500
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Muzey Solar LED Pathway Light 8-Pack
$19 $35
free shipping
Clip the 5% off coupon and apply code "40I8MN1X" to save $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Misschuus via Amazon.
Features
- 800mAh battery for up to 12 hours runtime per charge
- IP67 waterproof rating
Amazon · 2 days ago
Black + Decker 500-Lumen Waterproof LED Flashlight
$22 $27
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 5W ultra-bright LED
- submersible up to 6-feet and floats face up
- pistol type grip
- Model: WPAK5B
