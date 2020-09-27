New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 54 mins ago
$7 $25
$1 shipping
It's $18 under list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- 2-stage switch (COB & LED)
- requires 4 AA batteries (not included)
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 15 hr
Published 54 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 4 days ago
New Products from AmazonBasics
15% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Save on almost 19 items, including bedding, night lights, ice packs, cabinet lighting, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon · 4 days ago
Energizer Compact Rechargeable Emergency LED Flashlight
$11
free shipping w/ Prime
The on-page coupon makes it the best shipped price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 40 lumens
- up to 30-meter beam
- retractable prongs
- automatic power failure LED light
- Model: RCCHFNM
exclusive
Sansi · 1 mo ago
Sansi 60W LED Wing Garage Light
$21 $30
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!
Apply coupon code "D30GARA" to save $9 off list price. Buy Now at Sansi
Features
- 90° adjustable wings
- E26 base
- Up to 50,000 hours lifespan
- 5,000k daylight
- Model: C21FS-AE26-60W
Amazon · 1 day ago
Suneng Power Solar Outdoor Spotlight
$21 $35
free shipping
Apply coupon code "3SA73B6Y" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Suneng Power via Amazon.
Features
- motion sensor
- 360° adjustable
- built-in 2,200mAh battery
- IP65 waterproof
That Daily Deal · 3 wks ago
Coleman Waterproof Playing Cards
$6 $13
$1 shipping
That's the best shipped price we could find by $2. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Tips
- Orders of 2 or more bag free shipping.
Features
- clear PVC playing cards
- 54-card deck w/ 2 jokers
- snap-lock plastic carry case
Sign In or Register