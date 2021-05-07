400-Lumen Portable Rugged COB Work Light for $7

New
Ends Today
13 Deals · 49 mins ago
$7.49 $25
$1 shipping
Shipping is free with orders of 2 or more. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Features
- 2-stage switch (COB & LED)
- requires 4 AA batteries (not included)
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 19 hr
Published 49 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 3 days ago
BigCheck LED Flashlight
$15 $25
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the 5% off on page coupon and apply code "6FHNZ62R" to save $9. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by BigCheck via Amazon.
Features
- 5 modes
- USB charging
- rotating zoom
- IP67 waterproof
- strobe/SOS mode
- 15 hours use in low light mode
- Model: FLBL1 -1
eBay · 1 mo ago
UltraFire X800 CREE LED Flashlight 3-Pack
$13 $16
free shipping
That's $8 less than you'd pay for a 2-pack from UltraFire direct. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by thebatteryconnection via eBay.
Features
- can be powered by 18650 or AAA batteries (AAA adapters included)
- adjustable focus
- Model: 18650
Amazon · 1 day ago
Orogi LED Flood Light
from $15
free shipping
Save 50% via coupon code "OEOITLDQ". Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- The code applies to the 30W or 50W options only.
- Sold by Orogi via Amazon.
Features
- IP66 waterproof
- 120° beam angle
- stake or wall mount
- 2 connection modes
- for indoor or outdoor use
- vent hole for steam dissipation
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Ready America 4-Function Emergency Power Station
$19 $25
free shipping w/ Prime
You'd pay around $6 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Radio, Flashlight, Siren, Cell Phone Charger Hand Crank for Power
- No Batteries Needed
- 1 minute of cranking provides up to 30 minutes of light, 15 minutes of radio or 2 minutes of cell phone talk time
- Includes 3 cell phone plugs for iPhone 4s and earlier, USB and Mini-USB
Sign In or Register