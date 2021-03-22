New
$7.49 $25
$1 shipping
It's $18 under list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
- Orders of two or more bag free shipping (an additional savings of $1.49)
- 2-stage switch (COB & LED)
- requires 4 AA batteries (not included)
Amazon · 4 days ago
Jesled Solar LED Security Light
$16 $30
free shipping
Apply coupon code "JESLED45" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jesled US Direct via Amazon.
- weatherproof
- 4 adjustable modes
- dusk to dawn sensor
- Model: JDJP-SWL-90LED-CW-1
eBay · 1 wk ago
UltraFire Tactical T6 Flashlight 5-Pack
$20
free shipping
That's the best price we could find for this quantity by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by thebatteryconnection via eBay.
- 100,000 hour lifespan
- zoomable
Amazon · 2 days ago
Lmaytech LED Rechargeable Double Head Flashlight
$18 $30
free shipping
Apply code "M5UWCKF2" to save $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by J-Three via Amazon.
- Available at this price in Small.
- spotlight with 3 brightness modes
- 5,000-lumens
- floodlight with 4 brightness modes
- up to 10 hours use on a single charge
- mountable
- Model: LM-S1002
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Domccy Solar Garden Globe Light
$13 $21
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "40U8OO2M" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Although the picture shows multiple lights, this listing includes only one light.
- In Warm White.
- Sold by DierCosy via Amazon.
- auto on/off
- 35 LED beads
- IP65 waterproof
- measures 4.72” x 4.72” x 7.09”
That Daily Deal · 3 wks ago
Cabeau Premium Memory Foam Travel Neck Pillow
$8.49 $30
$1 shipping
You'd pay close to $20 elsewhere for this, after shipping. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
- washable cover
- adjustable support clasp
