That Daily Deal · 21 mins ago
400-Lumen Portable Rugged COB Work Light
$5 $25
$1 shipping

That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at That Daily Deal

Tips
  • Order 2 or more and bag free shipping.
Features
  • 2-stage switch (COB & LED)
  • measures 5" x 6.8"
  • requires 4 AA batteries (not included)
Details
Comments
  • Published 21 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
