Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
That Daily Deal · 57 mins ago
400-Lumen Portable Rugged COB Work Light
$5
$1 shipping

That's $20 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at That Daily Deal

Tips
Features
  • 2 stage switch (COB & LED)
  • measures 5" x 6.8"
  • requires 4 AA batteries (not included)
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 57 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Flashlights & Lighting That Daily Deal
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register