400-LED 164-Foot Outdoor String Lights for $28
moobibear.com · 22 hrs ago
400-LED 164-Foot Outdoor String Lights
$28 $46
$2 shipping

Apply coupon code "Moobibear40" to drop this to $5 below our mention from June. Buy Now at moobibear.com

Tips
  • Available in Warm White or Cool White.
Features
  • power adapter or solar power
  • 8 lighting modes
  • 400 LEDs
  • IP65 waterproof
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "Moobibear40"
  • Published 22 hr ago
    Verified 29 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals String Lights moobibear.com
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register