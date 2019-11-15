Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 38 mins ago
40-oz. Cold Brew Coffee Maker
$11 $30
free shipping

That's a savings of $19 off list price. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • BPA-free Tritan carafe
  • fine mesh cold brew filter
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Small Appliances eBay
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register