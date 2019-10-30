New
Walmart · 24 mins ago
40" 4K LED UHD Roku Smart Tv
$160 $248
free shipping

That's $88 off list and the lowest price we've seen for any 40" to 43" 4K Roku Smart TV. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 2160p (4K) resolution
  • Smart Guide and Live TV pause
  • Roku TV allows access to Netflix, hulu, YouTube, and more
  • Model: E4SC4018RKU
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 24 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs Walmart
LED 43" 4K Smart TV Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register