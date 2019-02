5.2" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen

Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 2.2GHz 8-core processor

4GB RAM & 32GB internal storage

dual 12MP rear cameras and 16MP front camera

Amazon Alexa support

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

With a qualifying activation, Best Buy offers the 4th-generation Motorola Moto X 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for Sprint in Black forwith. That's $99 under our mention of an unlocked unit from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen for this phone with any carrier. (It's $159 less than the best deal for an unlocked new unit now.) This well-reviewed model features:Note: A one-time $45 activation fee and Sprint wireless service is required to get this deal.