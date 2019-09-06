Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $3. Buy Now
For its qualified education customers, Apple offers a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, or BeatsX Earphones when you buy a select iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.
Alternately, get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, or BeatsX with an iPad Pro or iPad Air purchase.
Even better, college students enrolled in their discount program will receive additional Apple education discounts when purchasing a Mac or iPad. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
That's a savings of $100 to $350 on each order. Shop Now
Bidallies via eBay offers the refurbished fifth-generation Apple iPad 9.7" 32GB WiFi + 4G LTE Tablet in several colors for $214.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $80. Buy Now
itd-gear via eBay offers the refurbished first-generation Apple iPad Air 9.7" 16GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray for $113.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from ten days ago, the best deal for a refurb by $40 (excluding other eBay sellers), and the lowest price we've seen for this tablet in any condition.
Update: The price has dropped to $111.99. Buy Now
smarter.phone via eBay offers the open-box Apple iPad Pro 10.5" 64GB WiFi Tablet in several colors (Gold pictured) for $396.85 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $152 less than a factory-sealed model, and is the best price we've ever seen.
Note: It may include signs of wear and/or scratches.
Update: The price has dropped to $386.85. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $11, although we saw this for $26 less in July. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Apple iPad Air 2 9.7" 16GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray for $149.99. Coupon code "IPDS" cuts that to $144.99. With free shipping, that's an all-time low and the best price we could find for a refurb now by $15. Buy Now
BigDeals via eBay offers the refurbished fourth-generation Apple 9.7" iPad 16GB WiFi Tablet with Retina Display in Black for $104.99 with free shipping. That's $11 under our mention from last September and the lowest price we could find for a refurbished model by $45. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Apple Mini 4 16GB Tablet in Space Gray, bundled with the refurbished Plantronics Backbeat Fit 305 Bluetooth Headphones for $189.99. Coupon code "APLMINI4" drops it to $184.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under the best price we could find for these items separately elsewhere. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Generac Factory Outlet via eBay offers the Honeywell 11kW Air Cooled Home Standby Generator for $1,999. That's the lowest price we could find by $730.
Update: The price has dropped to $1,889. Buy Now
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Callaway via eBay takes up to 70% off new and used golf clubs and sets. Plus, these orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB Smartphone for AT&T in Gold or Space Gray for $729.99. Coupon code "APLXS64" drops it to $699.99. (You'll have to remove the $7.35 shipping insurance in-cart to see this price.) That's $399 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now
iTech Deals via eBay offers the refurbished 4.5-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Ivy Bridge Core i5 2.5GHz 13.3" Laptop for $294.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our February mention, the lowest price we could find for refurb now by $25, and the best price we've seen.
Update: The price has increased to $319.99. Buy Now
That's tied with last week's mention and $89 less than the best price we could find for a factory sealed unit. Buy Now
With activation of a new line on a 24-month payment plan, Verizon Wireless offers the Apple iPhone 7 32GB Smartphone for Verizon in several colors (Black pictured) for free with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $449. Shop Now
Sign In or Register