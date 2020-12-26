New
B&H Photo Video · 37 mins ago
$300
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $99 and a rare find of this item from a major retailer. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- It's out of stock, but can be purchased at this price now.
Amazon · 2 mos ago
AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT 12-Core 4.7GHz Desktop Processor w/ Far Cry 6
$455 $499
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $5 for a unit with no game included. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4.7GHz Max Boost
- 70MB gamecache
- DDR-3200 support
- AM4 socket
B&H Photo Video · 1 day ago
Apple Deals at B&H Photo Video
up to 20% off
free shipping
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 11" 256GB Tablet for $829 ($121 low).
B&H Photo Video · 5 days ago
B&H Photo Video Last Chance Sale
up to $200 off
free shipping
Save on photo equipment, audio gear, camera bags, software, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
B&H Photo Video · 3 days ago
Blue Microphones Yeticaster Studio Bundle
$180 $220
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 3.5mm monitoring jack w/ mix control
- 48 kHz/16-bit audio
- ozone elements
- Model: 988-000108
B&H Photo Video · 1 day ago
TP-Link AC1200 Gigabit Smart WiFi Router
$28 $45
free shipping
That's $15 under the best price we could find for a new one and the lowest we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it.
- AC1200 dual band wireless
- 4 gigabit LAN ports
- MU MIMO technology
- 4 external & 1 internal antenna
- Model: Archer A6
