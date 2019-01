TomTop offers the 4-in-1 Multi-Frequency Universal Automatic Cloning Remote Control in several colors (Black pictured) for. With, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find by about a buck. It replaces up to four fixed and rolling code remotes operating at frequencies from 280MHz to 868MHz. Deal ends January 31.Note: This item ships from China and may take up to four weeks to arrive.