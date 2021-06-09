4W Chandelier LED Light Bulb 6-Pack for $14

New
moobibear.com · 1 hr ago
$14 $23
$2 shipping
Apply coupon code "moobibear40off" to save. Buy Now at moobibear.com
Features
- 40W-equivalent
- E12 base
- 2,700K Soft White
Details
Amazon · 5 days ago
Sengled LED Bulb/Speaker 2-Pack
$20 $100
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Pewter.
- Sold by Ultimate Electronics via Amazon.
Features
- suitable for 5" to 6" recessed can lighting
- app controlled w/ iOS or Android devices
- install into standard E26 light sockets or fixtures
- Model: C01-BR30MSP
Amazon · 6 hrs ago
Nowes LED Flood Light Bulb 12-Pack
$8.99 $18
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "TTFGUQZK" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Nowes via Amazon.
Features
- 55W-equivalent
- 2,700K Warm White
- E26 bulb base
sansiled.com · 2 days ago
Sansi 100W-Equivalent LED Bulb 4-Pack
$9.99 $26
free shipping
Apply coupon code "100WBULB" to get this price and save $16 off list. Buy Now at sansiled.com
Tips
- The coupon can be used both for the 3,000K and 5,000K bulbs.
Amazon · 2 days ago
AmazonBasics 60W-Equivalent A19 LED Bulb 24-Pack
$19 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $2 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- It usually ships within 4 days.
Features
- White light
- 10,000 hours lifespan
- 3000 kelvins
- Non-dimmable
New
moobibear.com · 56 mins ago
10-Foot LED Closet Light 2-Pack
$20 $33
$2 shipping
Apply coupon code "moobibear40off" for a savings of $20 off the list price. Buy Now at moobibear.com
Features
- 500-lumen
- 600mAh rechargeable battery
- motion sensor
- magnetic strip
New
moobibear.com · 1 hr ago
Moobibear Dimmable Under Cabinet LED Lighting
$28 $46
free shipping
Apply coupon code "moobibear40off" for a savings of $18, or $32 off list. Buy Now at moobibear.com
Features
- six 12" panels
- includes mounting hardware
- each panel is equivalent to an 8W fluorescent tube
moobibear.com · 1 wk ago
LED Corner Floor Lamp
$54 $90
free shipping
Apply coupon code "Moobibear40" for a savings of $46 off list price. Buy Now at moobibear.com
Features
- coloring changing
- dimmable
- 358 lighting effects
- remote control
moobibear.com · 1 day ago
165ft 500-LED Fairy Lights Rope w/ Remote
$15 $31
$2 shipping
Apply coupon code "Moobibear50" to get them for $7 less than we saw two weeks ago. Buy Now at moobibear.com
Features
- 24-key remote
