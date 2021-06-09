4W Chandelier LED Light Bulb 6-Pack for $14
New
moobibear.com · 1 hr ago
4W Chandelier LED Light Bulb 6-Pack
$14 $23
$2 shipping

Apply coupon code "moobibear40off" to save. Buy Now at moobibear.com

Features
  • 40W-equivalent
  • E12 base
  • 2,700K Soft White
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "moobibear40off"
  • Expires 6/30/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Light Bulbs moobibear.com
LED Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register