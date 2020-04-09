Personalize your DealNews Experience
If you're finding your feet with a new gardening hobby, these are a huge help. (Shipping fees are hefty, but there are lots of super useful and discounted gardening items here to bring your total up to $99 and get free shipping.) Buy Now
Save on furniture, decor, outdoor dinnerware, and more. Shop Now at Big Lots
Are you worried about eating healthy during your self-quarantine? Grilling your food has many health advantages (including eating less fat) and it goes great with outdoor activities. Home Depot has a great selection of propane, wood pellet, and charcoal grills to suit your needs. Shop Now at Home Depot
Save on over 150 varieties of sheds, from portable to traditional styles. Shop Now at Wayfair
That's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Ain't no party like a Netflix Party cos a Netflix Party don't require close proximity with other people. Shop Now
HBO is making over 500 hours of select TV and movie content available for free within the HBO Go and HBO Now apps or via hbogo.com or hbonow.com. You don't even need an account. Shop Now
That's a great, stimulating way to keep kids' occupied for hours. Shop Now
Reminisce about simpler times where wagons were both simultaneously hardy enough to ford across a river and weak enough to break an axle. Shop Now
