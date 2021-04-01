Apply coupon code "DNPATIO4" for a savings of $30. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Available in Red or Turquoise.
- 250-lbs. maximum weight capacity
- made of rattan material & a steel frame
- includes 1 loveseat, 2 single sofas, & 1 tea table w/ glass top
Apply coupon code "VIP" to get an extra 10% off over 900 patio furniture items, with rugs starting from $17, chairs from $125, coffee tables from $170, couches from $386, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to save $10.95 on shipping, or get free shipping with orders over $25. For larger items, shipping varies by size: parcel shipping adds $30, white glove delivery adds $99.
- Pictured is the Wayland Outdoor Dining Chair with Sunbrella Cushion for $161.10 after coupon ($198 off).
Apply coupon code "SHOP15" to save an extra 15% off a wide selection of already discounted patio furniture. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Plus, you'll earn $10 in Kohl's Cash with every $50 you spend (redeemable from April 4 to April 11).
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
- Pictured is the Sonoma Goods For Life Regular Antigravity Chair for $67.99 after coupon ($52 off list) + $10 Kohl's Cash.
Save on over 300 items including reclining loungers, swing chairs, hammocks, and more. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Shipping adds $4.99, but orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Arlmont & Co. Nia Outdoor Porch Swing for $329.99 ($280 off).
Shop and save on folding patio sets, sectional patio sets, chaise lounge recliners, and more. Plus, apply coupon code "OUTFUR10" to take an additional 10% off these already discounted items. Shop Now at Costway
- Pictured is the Costway Patio Rattan Chaise Recliner w/ Cushion in Red for $152.95 after code ($17 off).
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Available in White.
- dining table w/ acacia wood top
- 4 cushioned arm chairs
- 4 ottomans
- weather-resistant PE wicker & steel frames
That's the best price we could find by $26. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- use as a walker or wheelchair
- adjustable handlebars
- aluminum construction
Apply coupon code "DNTMSGR" to make this a low by $5. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- 6 speeds
- 4 massage heads
- 1,800mAh rechargeable battery
- overuse and overheat protection
Apply coupon code "DNPNTRC" for the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- 50mm drivers
- isolated over-the-ear design
- strategically located RIG game audio dial
- inline controls
- Dolby Atmos for headphones
- removable noise-canceling mic w/ flip to mute function
- replaceable ear cups & interchangeable cables
Sign In or Register