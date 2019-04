CheapCaribbean via ShermansTravel offers an All-Inclusive Melia Caribe Tropical 4-Night Flight and Hotel Package for two in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, with prices starting at. That's the lowest price we could find by $79. This price is based on departure from Miami, FL (MIA) with arrival in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, (PUJ) on May 12; other departure cities are available for an additional cost. Book this travel deal May 1 for travel through August 17.