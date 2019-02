CheapCaribbean via ShermansTravel offers a Grand Palladium Colonial Resort and Spa 4-Night Flight and Hotel Vacation for two in Riviera Maya, Mexico, with prices starting from. That's the lowest price we could find for this package by $73. This price is based on departure on May 6 from Fort Lauderdale, FL, (FLL) with arrival in Cancun, Mexico, (CUN); other departure cities are available for an additional cost. This 4-star resort has an Expedia rating of 74% based on 629 reviews. Book this travel deal by April 21 for travel from February 24 for travel through April 21.