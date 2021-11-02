Plan your winter 2021/spring 2022 Hawaiian vacation at a $61 low for this popular Waikiki Beach property. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
- Book this travel deal by November 8 for travel from December 2 through March 9, 2022.
- A nightly resort fee of approximately $57 is not included and is paid directly to the hotel upon check-in.
- The 4-star Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort in Honolulu, HI, has an Expedia rating of 80% based on 5,415 reviews.
Expires 11/8/2021
That's the lowest rate we could find by at least $213 for a 2-night stay with check-in on Friday or Saturday. Even better, you'll be able to toast your weekend escape with a complimentary bottle of wine ($30 value). Buy Now at Travelzoo
- Friday or Saturday check-in is required to use these vouchers. 1-night Sunday through Thursday stays are also available for $149.
- Book this travel voucher for stays through December 31.
- Until the voucher's expiration date, Travelzoo will offer a full refund if you can't find suitable travel dates. Once a reservation has been made, cancel with the hotel at least 24 hours prior to arrival and contact Travelzoo for a refund.
- A 12.2% tax and $15 resort fee plus tax, per night is not included and will be paid directly to the hotel
- The 3.5-star Lodge at Tiburon in California has an 84% Expedia rating based on 1,002 reviews.
- heated outdoor pool and whirlpool spa
- Ark Row restaurants and boutiques within walking distance
- 30- to 45- minute drive from Muir Woods and the Sonoma and Napa wine regions
That's the best rate we could find for a 5-night stay in a 2-bedroom marina-view villa suite with a plunge pool by at least $55. However, the real savings kick in with the addition of daily butler service, normally unavailable for marina-view villas, which is a further savings of $125 per day. Plus, the voucher price includes hotel taxes and service charges, so that's another hefty chunk of change that stays in your wallet. (For comparison, booking through another site, we saw over $300 in taxes and fees added to the total price.) Buy Now at Travelzoo
- Book this travel voucher for stays from October 1, 2021, through October 17, 2022. (We found the best rates from October 1 through December 16, 2021, and from April 18 through October 17, 2022. Blackout dates apply.)
- Until the voucher's expiration date, Travelzoo will offer a full refund if you can't find suitable travel dates. Once a reservation has been made, cancel with the hotel at least 7 days prior to arrival and contact Travelzoo for a refund.
- A $6 tourism fee per adult, per night ($3 per child, ages 12 to 17) is not included and will be paid directly to the hotel.
- The 4.5-star Landings Resort & Spa on Rodney Bay has an Expedia rating of 94% based on 531 reviews.
- 2-bedroom villa suite with a full kitchen, living and dining rooms, terrace, and private plunge pool
- complimentary daily breakfast
- complimentary use of sea kayaks, stand-up paddle boards, snorkeling gear, and the fitness center
- discounted additional nights
It's the best rate we could find for a 4-night stay at this Canadian bay-front village resort by at least $945. That gets you your choice of a 3- or 4-bedroom condo or 4-bedroom chalet for up to eight people -- so if you're splitting the cost amongst you and your seven buddies, each person pays just $25 per night (before taxes/fees). Plus, you'll get free WiFi, parking, and private beach access, which is an additional savings of CA$485 (around $389 US). Even better, if your travel plans change, you'll get a full refund. Buy Now at Travelzoo
- Book this travel voucher for stays from September 6, 2021 through March 28, 2022.
- Until the voucher's expiration date, Travelzoo will offer a full refund if you can't find suitable travel dates. Once a reservation has been made, cancel with the hotel at least 14 days prior to arrival and contact Travelzoo for a refund.
- Blackout dates apply; a 13% tax and select fees (varies by room type) are not included in the price above and are paid directly to the hotel.
- The 3-star Tyrolean Village Resorts in The Blue Mountains, Ontario, Canada, has a Tripadvisor (Canada) rating of 80% based on 282 reviews and a Google rating of 84% based on 167 reviews.
- free WiFi, parking, and private beach access (savings of CA$485, or around $389 US)
- 10% off added weekend stays for select chalets and condos
That's a low by at least $445 for a fully-refundable 3-night stay in a brand-new oceanfront suite with a private plunge pool. Even better, you'll get a $50 resort credit, complimentary daily breakfast, and a free bottle of wine ($50 value). Leave the kiddos at home -- this adults-only resort sits on an 85-acre nature preserve and features a rooftop bar and infinity pool, ground-level panorama-view pool, and a private beach with a breakwater. Buy Now at Travelzoo
- Starting at $999, you can upgrade to an Ultra Mousai Suite, which includes exclusive butler service, a private terrace, and jacuzzi.
- Book this travel voucher for stays from November 15, 2021, through December 20, 2022. (We found the best rates from November 15 through December 20, 2021, and from April 17 through December 20, 2022.
- Until the voucher's expiration date, Travelzoo will offer a full refund if you can't find suitable travel dates. Once a reservation has been made, cancel with the hotel at least 7 days prior to arrival and contact Travelzoo for a refund.
- A 19% tax is not included and will be paid directly to the hotel.
- The 5-star Hotel Mousai in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, has an Expedia rating of 96% based on 412 reviews.
- access to the full Garza Blanca property, whose other hotels surround Mousai
- access to multiple restaurants and bars
Save $580 on this early November (of 2022) cruise out of Boston. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
- This roundtrip cruise aboard the Norwegian Pearl departs from Boston, MA on November 4, 2022.
- Stay up to date with Norwegian Cruise Line's health protocols, as proof of vaccination or negative PCR test may be required at time of embarkation.
That's $642 off and the best price for such a cruise in November 2022 by at least $42. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
- It's the second offer on the landing page.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
- Book this travel deal by October 31.
- Stay up to date with Norwegian Cruise Line health protocols, as required documentation may change before embarkation.
- This roundtrip cruise aboard the Norwegian Joy departs from New York, NY, on November 5, 2022.
