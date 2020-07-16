New
BuyMasksDirect · 28 mins ago
4-Layer KN95 Masks
50% off, from 10 for $15

Use coupon code "summersale" to stock up on KN95 masks, with prices after coupon as listed below:

  • 10-Pack for $14.99 ($1.50 each)
  • 20-Pack for $27.50 ($1.38 each)
  • 50-Pack for $62.50 ($1.25 each)
  • 100-Pack for $112.50 ($1.13 each)
  • 200-Pack for $214.50 ($1.07 each)
  • 500-Pack for $495 (99 cents each)

Shop Now at BuyMasksDirect

Tips
  • Shipping starts at $4.99, and items ship from warehouses in the US.
↑ less
COPY CODE
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "summersale"
  • Published 28 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Health & Beauty BuyMasksDirect
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register