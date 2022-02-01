New
Monoprice · 6 mins ago
Extra 15% off
free shipping
Save on over 20 cables with prices starting at $6. Shop Now at Monoprice
Tips
- Pictured is the Monoprice 4K 3-Foot Certified Premium High Speed HDMI Cable for $7.64 (low by $3).
- Cables come with a lifetime warranty.
- Free shipping on many items.
Details
Comments
-
Published 6 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Velcro One Wrap Thin Ties 50-Pack
$5.27 $7
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $2 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Precut
- Reusable
- For organizing computer cables, junk drawers, tools, craft supplies, etc.
- Model: 90924
eBay · 5 days ago
Acer USB Type-C 3-in-1 Adapter
$15 $60
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $39. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by TheMaxMart via eBay.
Features
- Type C Male USB 3.1
- HDMI Female
- Type A Female USB 3.0
- Type C Female USB 3.1
- Model: NP.CAB1A.020
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Monoprice Flexboot 5-Foot Cat6 Ethernet Patch Cable
$2.49 $4
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $3 less than you'd pay direct from Monoprice. Buy Now at Amazon
Lenovo · 1 day ago
Lenovo USB-C to VGA Adapter Cable
$13 $35
free shipping
That's $17 under what Amazon charges and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
Features
- for displays with resolutions up to 1920x1200
- Model: GX90M44578
Monoprice · 20 hrs ago
Home Theater Essentials at Monoprice
Up to 42% off
free shipping on most items
Save on AV distribution items, cables, and speakers. Shop Now at Monoprice
Tips
- Pictured is the Monoprice Blackbird 4K HDMI 4x4 Matrix Video Extender for 599.99 ($430 off).
Monoprice · 2 wks ago
Desks and Office Accessories at Monoprice
Up to 30% off
free shipping
Upgrade your home office with discounts on desks, accessories, and peripherals. Shop Now at Monoprice
Tips
- Pictured is the Workstream by Monoprice Gas-Lift Height Adjustable Sit-Stand Rolling Laptop Desk for $175.99 ($44 off).
Monoprice · 2 wks ago
Monoprice Displays and Gaming Sale
Up to 44% off
free shipping on most
Save on a variety of monitors, mice, and keyboards. Shop Now at Monoprice
Tips
- Pictured is the Dark Matter by Monoprice 27" 1080p 240Hz Curved Gaming Monitor for $222.22 ($78 off).
Monoprice · 23 hrs ago
Monoprice Gridiron Savings
Up to 50% off
free shipping
Save on pro audio, gaming, wall mounts, AV cables, office items, and more. Shop Now at Monoprice
Tips
- Many items ship free; otherwise, shipping varies by weight and delivery location.
- Pictured is the Stage Right by Monoprice Pop n Shock Studio Mic Pop Filter and Shock Mount for $23.99 ($6 off).
Sign In or Register