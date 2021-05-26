360 Lighting Set of 2 Beeker Nickel Accent Table Lamps for $40
Lamps Plus
360 Lighting Set of 2 Beeker Nickel Accent Table Lamps
$40 $50
free shipping w/ $49

It's $10 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus

  • Shipping adds $5, but orders of $49 or more qualify for free shipping.
  • each stands 14- 3/4" high
  • each lamp uses one maximum 60 watt standard-medium base bulb (not included)
  • brushed nickel finish
  • 7-foot long clear silver cords
