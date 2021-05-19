360 Lighting Luken Adjustable 5-Light Tree Floor Lamp for $150
Lamps Plus · 49 mins ago
360 Lighting Luken Adjustable 5-Light Tree Floor Lamp
$150 $200
free shipping

It's a savings of $50. Buy Now at Lamps Plus

  • Available in Brushed Nickel.
  • five standard-medium base sockets rated up to 40 watts each (bulbs not included)
  • 70" tall
  • adjustable light heads
  • Expires 5/23/2021
    Published 49 min ago
