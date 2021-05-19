360 Lighting Luken Adjustable 5-Light Tree Floor Lamp for $150

It's a savings of $50. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- Available in Brushed Nickel.
- five standard-medium base sockets rated up to 40 watts each (bulbs not included)
- 70" tall
- adjustable light heads
-
Expires 5/23/2021
Published 49 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
That's $20 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- 24-1/4" high
- type 1.0 one amp USB port in each base
- uses 100W bulbs in the top light
- includes 4W LED Edison filament bulbs in the bases
- Model: 35K12
It's a savings of $20. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- measures 23" high
- 6" base
- each lamp uses one 150W standard-medium base bulb
- on-off socket switch
- Model: 73E00
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Home Depot. Buy Now at UntilGone
- shaped to illuminate steps, railings, or fences
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Multi-Color for $2.79 ($5 off).
Apply coupon code "KL7SKWHI" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Szokled via Amazon.
- dimmable
- 4 different timers
- requires 4 AAA batteries (not included)
- includes remote control & magnetic strip 3M adhesive
- Model: ZIT-81197-5
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" to make this a low by $7. Buy Now at Tanga
- 3.2-feet each
- two-sided adhesive
- cuttable
- requires 4 AAA batteries (not included)
Add an focal point or finishing touch to your garden with prices starting at $40 for smaller fountains, and ranging up to $500 for a larger piece. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Shipping adds $5, but orders $49 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Cascading Bowls 27.5" Modern Fountain with LED Light for $109.95 ($50 off).
Save on a variety of open-box fixtures, ceiling fans, bathroom lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the Open-Box John Timberland Bellagio 20-1/2" High Bronze Downbridge Outdoor Wall Light for $129.86 ($40 off).
- These are fully inspected like new returns and open box items.
- Quantities are limited.
- Shipping varies by item, but starts at around $5.
It's $60 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- built-in LED light
- faux ceramic
- measures 12" x 12" x 35"
- includes water pump and 5-ft. cord
It's a savings of $130 off the list price. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- measures 27 1/2" x 11 1/2" x 13"
- holds 5 to 7 gallons of water
- built-in LED accent light
- cast resin construction
- Model: R5947
Sign In or Register