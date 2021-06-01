360 Lighting Karl Modern Brushed Nickel Floor Lamp for $90
New
Lamps Plus · 47 mins ago
360 Lighting Karl Modern Brushed Nickel Floor Lamp
$90 $180
free shipping

It's $90 under list price. Buy Now at Lamps Plus

Features
  • 64" high
  • white tapered drum shade
  • Metal stand, brushed nickel finish
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 47 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Lighting & Lamps Lamps Plus 360 Lighting
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register