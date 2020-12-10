That's a savings of $20. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- each stands 26.5" high
- each shade measures 16" x 8" x 10.5"
- 100W bulb max (not included)
- built-in USB port on each base
-
Expires 12/24/2020
Published 51 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Apply coupon code "68DVFNPL" for a savings of $112. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black.
- Sold by Dr. Home via Amazon.
- 67" high
- remote control
- angle adjustment
- stepless dimmer switch
- Model: I02LJ0315261HomeUS14
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- solar-powered rechargeable battery
- charges in sun, shade or indirect sunlight
- 30-, 60-, or 120-second timer
- Model: SR62AA21H-06-2
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" to save an extra buck on these already heavily discounted light bars. Buy Now at Tanga
- remote control
- 2 lighting levels
- 200 max lumens
- requires 6 AAA batteries (included)
Apply coupon code "KP826H83" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Warm White.
- Sold by Decor Star via Amazon.
- IP55 waterproof
- 4 different installation methods
- Model: 4336505620
Save on over 4,700 bathroom vanity lights in a wide selection of styles. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the Possini Euro Exeter 24" LED Bathroom Vanity Light for $179.95 ($40 off).
Click on "Open Box" in the top right corner to see these deals. You'll save a bundle on pendants, lamps, outdoor lighting, furniture, home decor, and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the Cora 11" Wide Brushed Nickel Mini Pendant for $119.86 ($80 off).
- A 1-year Lamps Plus warranty applies to these items.
- Shipping varies by item, but starts around $5.
Save on thousands of lighting solutions, ceiling fans, outdoor furniture and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
There are over four thousand items with prices starting at less than $25. Shop indoor and outdoor lighting, track lights, ceiling fans, pendants, chandeliers, and wall lights. You'll also find fountains and other home decor items. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the Dover Collection 24" Five Light Chandelier for $215.99 ($54 low).
- Shipping adds $5, but orders of $49 or more score free shipping.
Sign In or Register