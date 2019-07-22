New
34-Piece E-Torx Star Socket & Bit Set
$19 $39
free shipping

yallstore via eBay offers the 34-Piece E-Torx Star Socket and Bit Set for $19.29 with free shipping. That's $19 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • made of chrome vanadium steel
  • 12 3/8" drive torx e-sockets
  • 11 3/8" drive bit sockets
  • 10 5/16" drive security torx bits
  • 3/8" 8mm hex socket bit
